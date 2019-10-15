Alamos Gold suspends Turkish mine construction

Canadian mining company Alamos Gold Inc. is suspending construction of a new Turkish gold mine after it failed to obtain a timely renewal of a mining concession.

The development comes a few months after thousands of protesters flooded the area in the vicinity of the proposed mine in northwestern Turkey, taking issue with deforestation and the company’s planned use of the chemical cyanide at the site.

The mining concession expired on Sunday and Alamos says it is working with the Turkish department of energy and natural resources to try to obtain the renewal of the concession.

Kirazli was due to start production late next year and Alamos had planned to produce an average of 100,000 ounces of gold over a six-year period at the open pit mine.

“Given the uncertainty around the timing of the concession renewal, initial production from Kirazlı has been delayed,” the company said in the release.

Alamos said it will provide a new forecast when the mine concession is obtained.

Alamos acquired the Kirazli mining project, located in a heavily forested region of the country, in 2010. Kirazli is Alamos Gold’s first foray into Turkey. The company also has mines in Canada and Mexico.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail in August, John McCluskey, Alamos’s chief executive officer, defended the company’s planned use of cyanide in the processing of gold at Kirazli as extremely safe.

He also said it is Turkey’s forestry service, and not the company, which is responsible for clearing the site of trees, and that the forestry service has been busy replanting the area.

