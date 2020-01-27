Alan Kestenbaum to return as Stelco CEO

Open this photo in gallery Stelco's then-chief executive Alan Kestenbaum speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on April 11, 2019. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Stelco Holdings Inc. says Alan Kestenbaum will return as the company’s chief executive.

Kestenbaum will return to the job effective Feb. 21.

He will replace David Cheney, who is stepping down and returning to Bedrock Industries.

Story continues below advertisement

Kestenbaum previously served as Stelco’s chief executive from the closing of Stelco’s initial public offering in November 2017 until February 2019.

He is currently acting as Stelco’s executive chairman.

Stelco went into creditor protection in 2004 and was sold as a subsidiary to U.S. Steel Co. in 2007, then went back into creditor protection in 2014 before being sold to Bedrock Industries L.P. in late 2016.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.