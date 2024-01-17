Open this photo in gallery: An orphaned well sits in a field near Red Deer, Alberta, on May 24, 2023.GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images

Alberta’s oil and gas sector spent more than $1.2-billion on cleaning up wells in 2022, reducing the total number of inactive wells by about 10 per cent, according to the province’s energy regulator.

About half of that, $696-million, was spent directly by companies that operate wells. The rest came from the Orphan Well Association, which cleans up sites that no longer have an owner, and a provincial site rehabilitation program funded by a billion-dollar federal government grant.

The numbers were released Wednesday in the 2022 Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) Liability Management Performance Report. It’s the first time the regulator has published an analysis of how the conventional oil and gas sector is managing the closure and cleanup of its wells, pipelines and other facilities across the province.

The idea of the report is to improve the transparency of the sector’s massive portfolio of liabilities. It will also help develop performance baselines after an overhaul of the province’s reclamation rules in 2022, including a new, annual spending requirement for cleanup work.

The AER set that requirement at $422-million for the first year of the program, which the industry exceeded by 65 per cent. For 2023 and 2024, it has been raised to $700-million. Adjusted each year, it’s based on various factors such as commodity prices, market conditions and the cost of cleanup.

Oil and gas companies have raked in record profits over the past two years. But mid-year economic swings won’t change the spending requirement, said Anita Lewis, the regulator’s senior adviser for liability strategy.

“If we shifted mid-year, the difficulty is the planning for industry to be able to gain access to those sites, but also actually having a plan to do the closure work,” Ms. Lewis said in an interview. “They need that pre-planning period to be able to effectively do the closure work.”

Oil and gas well cleanup is driven by more than regulatory requirements, said David Hardie, the AER’s director of liability management.

“Financial institutions have recognized that having inactive inventory is a challenge for the sustainability of companies. So the financial institutions’ attention to that will warrant more companies spending more money,” Mr. Hardie said.

Companies have also recognized that cleanup work can be collaborative, he said, which helps speed up closure work and reduces costs.

“It’s good business for them to work together to remove inactive infrastructure from the landscape.”

Alberta’s inactive well count currently stands at 83,000, down from 91,000 in 2021.

Most are owned by companies in good financial health, but operators deemed to have high financial distress hold 8 per cent of the total portfolio, according to the AER’s planning manager, Chad Newton.

The vast majority of companies complied with the mandatory cleanup spending introduced in 2022. Of the 10 per cent of operators who didn’t, most were smaller outfits, he said.

Companies that don’t meet the mandatory spending are subject to various penalties under AER rules. That includes having to pay more security or, as is the case with the 51 companies that broke the rules in 2022, being placed on a list that halts the processing of any of their applications to the AER.

Laurie Pushor, the AER’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement that the report is a “robust and clear indication that the industry is improving in the cleanup of oil and gas wells, pipelines, and facilities.”

However, he added, “continued focus and effort is required to ensure the sustained downward trend in reducing inactive well count in the future.”

In a joint statement, Alberta’s energy and environment ministers, Brian Jean and Rebecca Schulz, lauded the work to clean up inactive sites.

Ms. Schulz said the government intends to build on the momentum, including two new reclamation pilot projects beginning in the next few weeks.

“As this moves forward, we will continue looking at new ways to speed up closure and cleanup work while maintaining world-class environmental standards, and at ways to reclaim sites as quickly, safely and effectively as possible,” Ms. Schulz said.