Alberta has set its sights on becoming a Canadian hub for cryptocurrency.

The province is already home to several crypto mining companies.

Mining for cryptocurrency requires super computers that use vast amounts of power, so companies are attracted to Alberta’s deregulated electricity market and abundant natural gas supply.

Other companies that support the cryptocurrency industry, like custody and storage firms and specialized manufacturers, are also setting up shop in the province.

Jobs Minister Doug Schweitzer says the province aims to establish a regulatory framework that will remove red tape and make it easier for crypto firms to operate in Alberta.

The government has also promised to table legislation aimed at promoting innovation in the financial services sector by allowing companies to test new products and services in Alberta.

