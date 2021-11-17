Colinda Hunter prepares her gym at the Live Well Exercise Clinic in Calgary on Nov. 17. Alberta is offering a $2,000 grant for small and medium-sized businesses, to offset the costs of implementing a vaccine passport system. But fitness groups in the province say the money isn't enough.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

The Alberta government has opened applications for a $2,000 grant for small and medium-sized businesses to help them with the cost of implementing a vaccine passport system, and business groups are hoping other provinces will follow suit.

Unlike other provinces, Alberta has an opt-in regime for its vaccine passport system, which it calls the Restriction Exemption Program. Businesses such as restaurants that participate in the program have to check patrons’ COVID-19 vaccination status, but aren’t under the same indoor capacity limits as businesses that don’t check. The program began in September.

Alberta announced this week it would allow eligible small and medium-sized businesses and non-profits to apply for a one-time, $2,000 grant to defray some of the costs associated with checking customers’ vaccine status, such as extra employee shifts or new technology. The total cost of the grant program is budgeted at $20-million.

“The Restrictions Exemption Program has allowed participating organizations to operate almost like business as usual,” Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, said in a news release. “We know there is a cost to implement the program so we are responding by providing $2,000 to businesses.”

All provinces have now instituted some kind of vaccine passport system, though Alberta is the first to provide an open-ended grant to cover the expenses of implementing the program. The other province to provide any funding is Prince Edward Island, which has a targeted grant that covers up to 75 per cent of the cost of purchasing a tablet computer, up to a maximum of $525.

Business groups say they hope other provinces follow Alberta’s lead.

“With restaurants on the front lines of government vaccine passport initiatives, it’s only fair that they be compensated to help offset the additional costs they’ve had to incur as a result of enforcing new restrictions,” Todd Barclay, president of Restaurants Canada, said in a statement.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said small businesses across the country have suffered declining revenue since the implementation of vaccine passport systems because of fewer customers coming in. He said that, plus the extra expenses associated with running the system, have put increased pressure on many businesses’ bottom lines.

“All provinces should recognize the staffing costs for passport systems are ongoing and provide support to small firms each month these systems are maintained,” Mr. Kelly said.

Scott Wildeman, Alberta chair for the Fitness Industry Council of Canada, said he appreciated Alberta’s grant, but that the value was not enough to cover all the new expenses being taken on.

“The [grant] is nice but will not make one difference in a struggling fitness facility’s lifeline,” Mr. Wildeman said.

He urged other provinces to adopt a physical-activity tax credit similar to one announced by Newfoundland and Labrador this year, which is worth up to $2,000 toward the costs of sports and recreation activity.

