Alberta Premier Notley to address industry-wide limits on oil production Sunday evening

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will address her province Sunday evening and announce whether her government will impose industry-wide limits on oil production to avert a looming economic crisis due to a crash in Canadian oil prices.

In an op-ed piece published on Friday, the premier blamed a lack of new pipeline capacity for the growing glut of oil in her province that has driven down prices over the past two months. The price downturn threatens to undercut an Alberta economy struggling to regain its footing after a recession that began in 2014. On Sunday, Ms. Notley is expected to require oil companies to curtail their production in a move that goes against her province’s strong free market ethos, but has already been supported by Alberta’s conservative opposition leader.

“It is one of the toughest decisions we will make as a province,” Ms. Notley wrote in the Edmonton Journal of her announcement on Sunday. “Alberta, it comes down to what is best for us, all 4.3 million of us, the owners of our oil resources. As owners, we have an obligation to get the most value possible.”

Ms. Notley has faced an energy industry divided over the prospect of mandatory production cuts. While some producers like Cenovus Energy Inc. have called for the provincial government to manage the supply of oil, others like Imperial Oil Ltd. and Husky Energy Inc. have said the free market should deal with the supply imbalance.

The premier asked a panel of three experts to meet with energy executives in late November and give her recommendations on how to deal with the energy crisis. Robert Skinner from the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy, deputy energy minister Coleen Volk and Brian Topp, Ms. Notley’s former chief of staff, took less than two weeks to report back to her.

The price of a barrel of oil from Alberta has hovered around a near record low US$10 in recent weeks, US$40 less than that paid to other global producers. The price gap, which Ms. Notley says costs the national economy about $80-million daily, has been blamed on Canada’s inability to build new pipelines and refinery shutdowns in the United States.

A number of pipeline projects to the U.S., as well as to the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, have been cancelled or delayed over the past decade as energy production in Canada’s oil patch has continued to grow.

One of the few viable remaining pipeline projects, the Trans Mountain pipeline, was purchased by the federal government earlier this year for $4.5-billion in a bid to push through a long planned expansion of the conduit. However, a Federal Court of Appeals halted the expansion and ordered the National Energy Board to review the project, which would have tripled the flow of oil from Edmonton to Vancouver.

Over 35 million barrels of Alberta oil are now sitting in storage, waiting for space on overtaxed pipelines, according to the premier. One of the few remaining methods of transporting land-locked energy has been on Canada’s railways, which are now carrying a record volume of oil.

To help move even more oil on the rails, Ms. Notley pledged last week to purchase as many as 80 locomotives and 7,000 tanker cars. The new trains are expected to begin shipping oil in late 2019 and could carry about 120,000 barrels of oil daily.

Ms. Notley warned last week that new rail cars, pipelines and increased domestic refining would not bring relief soon enough to her province. A number of energy experts warned over recent weeks that unless more immediate action was taken to deal with the price gap new investment in the oil patch would drop off. A lost season of drilling could mean the loss of thousands of jobs across Alberta. The province’s oil industry has only regained a quarter of the 40,000 jobs lost after its previous crash which began in 2014.