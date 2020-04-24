Alberta program to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells to begin May 1

A $1-billion program to clean up orphaned and inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta will begin on May 1, focusing on sites with no one left to pay for their environmental reclamation.

Cash for the site rehabilitation program, announced Friday by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, comes from the federal government. The province estimates the grant-based program will put around 5,300 people back to work cleaning up oil and gas wells and pipelines in Alberta.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $1.7-billion to clean up orphaned and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail Friday, Energy Minister Sonya Savage said calls from oil service companies have inundated her office since Ottawa announced the clean-up cash, of which $1-billion was earmarked for an Alberta government program.

“There are so many companies that are in need of the work and are just looking for the next thing to do – anything – to keep their people employed,” she said.

Grants under the site rehabilitation program will cover between 25 and 100 per cent of total project costs, depending on the ability of the oil and gas company responsible for the site to pay for cleanup. Up to $30,000 per site will be paid directly to the oil field service company completing the work.

The first $100-million is earmarked for sites where clean-up costs will be completely covered by the government.

It’s targeted at sites where the owners “don't have two pennies to rub together right now,” Ms. Savage said.

The idea is to stop the wells from languishing as environmental and economic liabilities, or falling into the already over-stretched Orphan Well Association, which has 6,300 sites on its books.

Online applications for those projects will be open May 1 to 31. The next $100-million phase, rolling out May 15 to June 15, will focus on sites where operators have failed landowners and left government on the hook to pay compensation under the Surface Rights Act.

Critics of government-funded well clean-up argue it lets companies walk away from their messes and environmental liabilities without penalty, but Ms. Savage countered the site rehabilitation Program will be “life-saving” for countless oil service companies.

“You know, there’s going to be complaints like that, but in the face of a jobs crisis I just don't have any time for it,” Ms. Savage said.

“It's a job creation program that has the added benefit of being an environmental program.”

Later phases of the program will target regions where large numbers of orphaned or inactive wells litter the landscape. The idea is to use economies of scale to clean up as many as possible for the lowest cost.

Ms. Savage said areas hit hard by the oil crisis – where companies have laid off all or most of their workers, hotels are empty and communities are hanging on by a thread – will be another area of focus in future increments.

“As we come out of covid and we're out of the direct health emergency, some of those small towns are really going to be devastated,” she said.

Alberta has around 91,000 inactive wells, according to government figures.

