Alberta regulator deals major blow to Brookfield’s hostile bid for Inter Pipeline

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Alberta regulator deals major blow to Brookfield’s hostile bid for Inter Pipeline

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Inter Pipeline Heartland Petrochemical Complex near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., March 9, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Globe and Mail

Alberta’s securities watchdog delivered significant blows late Monday to Brookfield Infrastructure Partner L.P.’s dreams of acquiring Inter Pipeline Ltd., with the regulator modifying shareholder-voting requirements and shooting down Brookfield’s request to quash a termination fee.

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) ruled in favour of Inter Pipeline and its friendly takeover partner Pembina Pipeline Corp. by raising the percentage of shares that must be tendered to Brookfield’s hostile-takeover bid. Before the ruling, Brookfield needed the support of a simple majority of Inter Pipeline’s independent shareholders. Brookfield will now need the support of 55 per cent under a modified tender condition.

The Alberta Securities Commission also dismissed Brookfield’s request to remove a $350-million termination fee that Inter Pipeline has agreed to pay Pembina if their friendly takeover isn’t approved by shareholders. “We were not satisfied that Inter Pipeline engaged in any improper defensive tactics,” the regulator said in an oral ruling.

Story continues below advertisement

The ASC’s ruling follows oral arguments on Friday after Brookfield asked the regulator to intervene in June by ruling against the $350-million termination fee that Inter Pipeline will have to pay Pembina if their friendly merger is unsuccessful. If Brookfield’s hostile bid is successful instead, Brookfield will effectively be on the hook for the fee. Brookfield pledged to boost its takeover price if the fee was scrapped.

To counter, Inter Pipeline filed an argument with the ASC that was backed by Pembina, alleging Brookfield was using “coercive tactics” to win the takeover battle. The two companies zeroed in on Brookfield’s use of securities known as total return swaps that give Brookfield a 9.9 per cent economic interest in Inter Pipeline – but do not provide Brookfield with voting control of that block of shares. These are in addition to Brookfield’s outright ownership of a 9.75-per-cent stake in Inter Pipeline’s common shares.

In Canada, securities laws require any shareholder with a stake of more than 10 per cent to publicly disclose the holding. The rule is designed to prevent creeping takeovers, in which a shareholder quietly amasses a large holding and can then effectively control the outcome of a takeover battle.

Because Brookfield owns just 9.75 per cent outright, it has remained below the early-warning threshold that would require public disclosure. Yet Brookfield has been touting its 9.9-per-cent economic interest through the swaps, and Pembina and Inter Pipeline worry Brookfield may convince some shareholders that its hostile bid will be tough to stop because the perceived voting block is so large.

At the time, Pembina argued that “Brookfield cannot use its ‘block’ of shares to threaten [Inter Pipeline’s] strategic merger with Pembina, while at the same time claiming that it does not control these shares and that they count toward acceptance of its tender offer.”

The arguments made to the ASC followed an escalation of the takeover battle in early June. Brookfield originally launched its hostile bid for Inter Pipeline in early February, and many analysts believed the Canadian infrastructure giant would be the sole bidder. But Pembina surprised many and emerged as a late white knight and submitted an $8.3-billion bid that won the support of Inter Pipeline’s board of directors.

Brookfield initially responded by hiking its bid, but a few weeks later, the company went so far as to revise the structure of its offer and allow Inter Pipeline shareholders to opt for an all-cash buyout. Originally, Brookfield had capped how much cash it was willing to pay – which meant the rest would be paid in Brookfield shares. The late change of heart raised questions about Brookfield’s confidence in its bid, but the company said it was simply responding to investor input.

Story continues below advertisement

Inter Pipeline was put in play for a takeover after its stock declined sharply because of weak oil and gas prices and continuing cost overruns and delays at its Heartland Petrochemical Complex, near Edmonton. The company has been building the facility for more than three years and was struggling to find a partner on the project until Pembina came along. The facility will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene pellets for manufacturers.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies