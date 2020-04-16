 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Alberta stands by Keystone XL pipeline investment despite setback from U.S. court ruling

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers a statement on the construction of the long-delayed Keystone XL crude oil pipeline project, in Calgary, on March 31, 2020.

TODD KOROL/Reuters

The Alberta government is standing by its investment in the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline to the United States, despite a U.S. court ruling against the project on Wednesday and continuing legal challenges to the pipeline’s presidential permit.

Late last month, Alberta agreed to invest US$1.1-billion in the US$11.5-billion TC Energy Corp. pipeline, which will transport oil from the province to Nebraska, from where it will then be sent to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The province plans to sell its equity stake back to the company after commercial operations begin. Alberta will also guarantee US$4.2-billion of debt related to the 1,947-kilometre pipeline.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary-based TC Energy said the cash injection would kickstart work on the project more than a decade after the company first applied to regulators in Canada and the United States to build it.

But on Wednesday, a Montana judge ruled against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ use of a national permit that allows new energy pipelines throughout the country to cross water bodies.

The case centred on a complaint from the Northern Plains Resource Council, an activist group in Montana, and other groups that challenged the Army Corps’ reissuance of a nationwide permit in 2017. Such permits can streamline the approval process for some projects, although the Army Corps can also issue permits case by case.

Nationwide Permit 12, which governs projects such as pipelines and utility lines, must be reissued every five years or left to expire.

Montana Chief District Justice Brian Morris ruled that the Army Corps violated federal law by failing to adequately consult on risks to endangered species and habitat, and it must comply before it can apply the nationwide permit to any project.

Kavi Bal, press secretary to Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage, said Thursday Keystone XL has been the target of a significant amount of activist opposition in the past, and the latest challenges are not surprising.

“We cannot surrender development to those who seek to kill projects with endless court challenges,” Mr. Bai said. “This additional consultation and review can take place while TC Energy proceeds with construction on the many other segments of the project.”

Story continues below advertisement

The decision doesn’t scuttle current work on the pipeline across the Canada-U.S. border. However, it raises questions about securing permission for water crossings along the rest of the route, said Jared Margolis, senior lawyer with the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the plaintiffs.

TC Energy spokesperson Terry Cunha said the company remains committed to the project, although he called the judge’s decision “disappointing" and said it could have implications far beyond Keystone.

The ruling affects various utility and infrastructure projects, he said, including natural gas, gas liquids, television cable, electrical transmission, telephone and internet, and hampers the ability to build or maintain projects that cross wetlands or water bodies across the U.S.

As for the continuing court action, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday he has been assured the second presidential permit “was completely lawful and fully compliant” with the President’s power to permit a pipeline project. The legal risk posed by the challenge to that permit is “very low,” he added.

Mr. Kenney has estimated the pipeline will bring a net return to the provincial treasury of $30-billion through royalties and higher oil prices over two decades. The government will take on debt to fund its investment.

Keystone XL will ship 830,000 barrels of crude a day to Steele City, Neb., from Hardisty, Alta., giving Alberta oil companies a long-sought new route to Gulf Coast refineries.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Reuters

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies