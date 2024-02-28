Open this photo in gallery: A wind turbine is shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta., on March 9, 2016.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Swaths of land in Alberta will be barred from hosting renewable power projects under sweeping new rules that will govern the industry.

The changes, set to be announced Wednesday by Premier Danielle Smith and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf and obtained by The Globe and Mail, are the culmination of a ban on renewable approvals that lasted almost seven months.

The province announced the pause in August last year. It ordered the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) to halt approvals for all renewable projects – be they solar, wind, geothermal, biomass or hydro – and launch an inquiry into various issues including where projects can be built, rules regarding clean-up and how renewable power fits into Alberta’s grid. The renewable sector was not consulted before the pause, and raised concerns that unprecedented government intervention into the multibillion-dollar sector would create severe uncertainty and stifle investment.

The AUC split its review into two separate groups. Wednesday’s announcement deals only with the first set of issues, which includes land use, reclamation and viewscapes.

Under the changes, Alberta will ban renewable electricity projects from private property deemed to have excellent or good irrigation capability according to the province’s land classification system, and land deemed “fair” if it can host specific specialty crops.

Exemptions will be allowed only if a project proponent can demonstrate that crops or livestock can co-exist on the site alongside the renewable generation project.

When it comes to reclamation, developers will be responsible for eventual clean-up costs via a bond or security, paid to the government. They will also have the option to negotiate directly with landowners on reclamation costs, but will have to provide “sufficient evidence” to the AUC for such a deal to be accepted.

Buffer zones of a minimum of 35 kilometres will be introduced around protected areas, or whatever the government deems “pristine viewscapes.” New wind projects will not be permitted within those zones, and other forms of renewables may be subject to a so-called “visual impact statement” before approval.

The AUC will be charged with other duties regarding viewscapes too, including hearings to determine the appropriate distance between renewable infrastructure and neighbouring residences, and conducting site visits for proposed projects.

Municipalities will also see changes under the new rules, including the right to participate in AUC hearings, which was not previously the case. And they will be able to request cash to cover the cost of taking part in those hearings.

Alberta leads Canada in renewable energy development.

Corporate power deals in the province have supported nearly $4.7-billion in new capital investment since 2019. The vast majority of those deals have been in rural parts of the province where they have provided about $28-million in revenues to municipalities.

While many municipalities have welcomed the windfall to their coffers, some have also raised concerns about friction between using land for crops versus massive solar installations or wind farms.

And there were worries that – much like what has happened with oil and gas – they would be left dealing with the remnants of wind turbines or solar panels if projects failed or companies went bankrupt.

More to come.