Alberta’s Auditor-General launches probe as province struggles with orphan wells problem

Alberta’s Auditor-General has launched an investigation into the growing orphan-well dilemma as the province struggles with underfunded environmental liabilities in the oil and gas industry that have climbed into the tens of billions of dollars.
The probe by Auditor-General Doug Wyle’s office will study whether the Alberta Energy Regulator’s (AER) systems now in place are sufficient for dealing with oil and gas sites whose owners have gone bankrupt, as well as the effectiveness of current regulations aimed at preventing the number of orphan wells from increasing, it said. It will also seek to gauge if the government and regulator have good understanding of the risks.
“Environmental liabilities is a huge area of risk for government that we’ve identified across the board from a financial perspective, because of the significance and scope of it - not just wells, but oil sands, anything that needs reclamation,” said Val Mellesmoen, spokeswoman for the Auditor-General. The environmental and human health risks only add to the urgency of the issue, Ms. Mellesmoen said. The report is expected late this year or in early 2021.
Orphan wells and underfunded environmental liabilities - insufficient sums of money put aside for future cleanup obligations - present major risks to the industry and taxpayers. Orphans are wells those that no longer have a solvent owner. In Alberta, they are transferred to the industry-funded Orphan Well Association (OWA), which is in charge of decommissioning the sites.
A number of corporate bankruptcies since oil prices crashed in late 2014 has caused the number to balloon. Experts have highlighted several factors that have contributed to the problem, including in outdated regulatory system that allowed wells to be transferred to companies with insufficient financial capacity to deal with their-end-of-life costs.
Indeed, the AER is in the process of updating its approval process for determining if a company meets the necessary criteria for buying oil and gas assets, and if enough security is being put up. This will include collection of more company-specific financial data, it said.
At last count, there were 3,406 orphan wells to be decommissioned in the province, up almost five-fold in five years, and 2,772 sites to be reclaimed to pre-drilling condition, an increase of six times. In that period, the OWA’s total expenditures on decommissioning wells and pipelines and reclaiming sites jumped to $94.4-million from $16.6-million.
Companies now in receivership, including Sequoia Resources, Trident Exploration and Houston Oil & Gas, have thousands more wells, and any not sold by their bankruptcy trustees will end up in the fund.
The OWA’s executive director, Lars De Pauw, wrote recently that the rules government well transfers are insufficient for dealing with the problem. The association is underfunded, and in 2017 the provincial government backstopped it with a $235-million loan. Recently, the Premier Jason Kenney has pushed for the federal government to fund a program that would put unemployed oil workers on the job cleaning up orphan sites.
The AER said it is working with the government to make sure the industry, rather than Alberta taxpayers, remain responsible for cleanup. “We are also looking at our own processes to better understand what is working well and what needs to change,” spokesman Shawn Roth said.
Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in an email her government didn’t initiate the auditor’s review, but said it’s “unfortunate” Mr. Wylie has to intervene after years of government inaction on the file.
“On orphan wells and liabilities our government is taking action and will be bringing forward a full suite of products, covering the entire lifecycle of wells in the first quarter of the year,” she said.
With a file from Emma Graney
