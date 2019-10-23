 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Alberta’s UCP government continues diversification plan while scrapping two other petrochemicals programs

Emma Graney
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Alberta has scrapped two government schemes aimed at drawing petrochemical investment to the province, but is keeping phase two of its $1.1-billion petrochemicals diversification program.

The change means the end of the petrochemical feedstock infrastructure and partial upgrading programs implemented by the previous NDP government.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage said Wednesday they were too financially risky for Albertans, relying as they did on grants and loan guarantees.

Story continues below advertisement

Round 2 of the diversification program was announced last year. The April election put the program on ice, with only $150-million of the $1.1-billion in available royalty credits confirmed up until this week.

Associate Minister of Natural Gas Dale Nally said the province would now move quickly to examine and approve new petrochemical diversification projects under Phase 2 of the program.

His ministry will also seek industry input on the diversification program in the coming weeks.

The program supports privately funded large-scale projects by providing royalty credits to companies that build facilities to turn ethane, methane and propane feedstocks into products such as plastics, fabrics and fertilizers.

Royalty credits, which Ms. Savage called “a beautiful mechanism to incent” industry investment, are issued once projects become operational.

“This program has demonstrated success in developing projects in a financially responsible way with private industry taking the lead,” she said.

“We will continue to ensure Albertans come first while we attract new investment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter