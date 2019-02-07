 Skip to main content

Algoma Central's chief executive resigns, COO appointed as replacement

Algoma Central’s chief executive resigns, COO appointed as replacement

ST. CATHARINES, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Algoma Central Corp. says its president and chief executive has resigned after less than four years with the Great Lakes and ocean shipping company.

The St. Catharines, Ont.-based marine transportation services firm says Ken Soerensen resigned to spend more time with his family in Europe.

Chief operating officer Gregg Ruhl has been appointed as a replacement effective immediately.

Algoma Central says Soerensen joined the firm in April 2015 and was charged with changing the company’s focus to include growth markets beyond North America.

Ruhl has more than 30 years experience in the transportation industry, including 20 years in marine transportation. Prior to joining Algoma in late 2015, he was managing director of CN’s marine divisions.

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Waterway, and it owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets.

