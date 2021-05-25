Algoma studies shift in production technology after SPAC deal

Algoma Steel Inc., which is planning its return to public markets after a 14-year absence, may spend as much as $650-million to transform its production process into one that spews far less greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Algoma said late Monday that it had agreed to be acquired by a U.S. special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal that values the company at US$1.3-billion. The takeover by Legato Merger Corp. was announced three years after Algoma emerged from a lengthy restructuring under creditor protection after its takeover by Essar Global Fund Ltd.
The deal will inject US$336-million of capital into Algoma just as steel markets gain strength from a wave of infrastructure spending, especially in Canada and the United States, where governments are providing stimulus.
A switchover to electric arc furnaces from integrated coal-fired blast furnace technology, now under consideration, would bring environmental as well as financial benefits, said Michael McQuade, Algoma’s chief executive officer.
“Seventy per cent of the steel that’s made in North America is produced using the electric arc technology, and it’s increasing and dominating around the globe,” Mr. McQuade said in an interview.
He said carbon emissions, which are currently about four million tonnes a year at the Ontario plant, would be reduced by 70 per cent. With the federal carbon levy – now at $40 a tonne – rising to $170 by 2030, it will become increasingly costly to emit CO2 as Canada tries to achieve a greenhouse gas reduction goal of 45 per cent below 2005 levels.
Mr. McQuade added that the new technology could also increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by US$150-million a year, partly by reducing fixed costs and labour expenses. North American-based electric arc furnace producers, including Nucor Corp. and Steel Dynamics Inc., are generating the best financial returns, Algoma’s corporate presentation materials show.
Before going ahead, the company will study the power infrastructure required by the technology, as well as funding. A project could involve bringing in enough electricity for both the furnace and the Sault Ste. Marie area, the company said. Other considerations include logistics and the technology’s supply chain.
New York-based Legato went public in January, raising US$236-million that it earmarked for acquisitions. SPACs raise capital through initial public offerings of units priced at US$10 apiece. The units include one common share and a warrant, which trades separately. The cash sits in trust until the SPAC buys a private operating company. Legato is led by Eric Rosenfeld and David Sgro, both of U.S. activist investing firm Crescendo Partners, and Brian Pratt.
Algoma will benefit from the cash in Legato’s trust. The deal will also include a US$100-million private investment in the entity from steel-industry participants, as well as Legato’s chairman, TD Wealth Management, Vantage Asset Management, JC Clark, Hite and Goodwood Fund, the companies said.
The SPAC deal follows a period of financial and operating improvements at Algoma since it emerged from creditor protection, Mr. McQuade said, including US$44-million in annual cost savings, a newly secured iron ore supply contract and the modernization of its steel plate mill. The deal will help it take the next step, he said.
“We’re well down the path of making Algoma Steel in its current configuration as best it can be. We’re also seeing a very robust steel market of late, rebounding from this time last year with the impact of the pandemic on the economy globally,” he said.
“And the rebounding demand and pricing has afforded us the opportunity to approach the capital markets, and the option of the SPAC group at this point in time has been very expeditious.”
When the transaction closes, Algoma’s shareholders and managers will own 75 million Algoma shares, with an implied value of US$750-million. They can receive another 37.5 million shares if certain financial and stock price targets are met within five years. If that happens, they will own 74 per cent of the outstanding shares, and Legato’s shareholders will own 19 per cent.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.