Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. announced on Thursday that it will pursue a sale of its renewable energy division from its regulated utilities, putting the company on side with a number of activist investors who had demanded a substantial restructuring earlier this year.

Algonquin also announced that Arun Banskota has stepped down as chief executive officer. Chris Huskilson, a member of the board of directors since 2020, was appointed interim CEO.

“We are confident that the intended sale will unlock Algonquin’s value as a pure-play regulated utility by simplifying our structure and enabling us to focus on lower risk regulated investment opportunities, with greater operational efficiency and capital discipline,” Mr. Huskilson said in a statement.

He added that proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt and fund stock buybacks.

“In addition, our objectives for the transaction are to support our current dividend, reduce our cost of capital, and maintain our investment grade BBB credit rating,” Mr. Huskilson said.

The shakeup continues a tumultuous period for the company, which had been embraced by investors for its steady growth, rising dividend and exposure to wind, solar and hydroelectric power in the United States and Canada.

But dismal financial results in late 2022 and high debt levels pushed Algonquin to slash its quarterly distribution by 40 per cent in January, terminate a deal to acquire Kentucky Power Company in April and announce a strategic review of its renewable energy assets in May.

For the three months ended June 30, Algonquin reported a loss of US$253.2-million, compared with a loss of US$33.4-million over the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net earnings, which exclude the shifting value of Algonquin’s stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC and costs associated with the termination of the Kentucky Power deal, were US$56.2-million or 8 cents per share, compared with US$109.6-million or 16 cents per share last year.