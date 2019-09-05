 Skip to main content

Report on Business Alimentation Couche-Tard bracing for Hurricane Dorian to hit U.S. stores

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Alimentation Couche-Tard bracing for Hurricane Dorian to hit U.S. stores

Laval, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The owner of Circle K is bracing for damage as Hurricane Dorian hits the southeastern U.S. where it has hundreds of convenience stores.

Cristina Baussan/The Associated Press

The owner of Circle K is bracing for damage as Hurricane Dorian hits the southeastern U.S. where it has hundreds of convenience stores.

Alimentation Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch says the Quebec-based retailer is watching the situation closely.

He says the safety of its thousands of employees is the primary concern but the company is also committed to help customers weather the storm storms as they prepare for Dorian and recover from the fallout.

Story continues below advertisement

Hannasch also told analysts Thursday that the company remains “very confident” about its strategy to double its business by 2023 despite the current high price of acquisition targets.

He says the current conditions won’t last forever and Couche-Tard’s footprint and financial strength put it in a unique position to consider opportunities in the U.S. and globally.

The comments came as Couche-Tard discussed its first-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, prompting some to raise their target prices for the company’s shares.

The company said after markets closed Wednesday that its net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter surged 18 per cent year over year to US$538.8 million or 95 cents per diluted share, up from US$455.6 million or 81 cents per share a year earlier.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter