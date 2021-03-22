Alimentation Couche-Tard signs deal to sell 49 stores, puts 306 more up for sale

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ATD-B-T has signed a deal to sell 49 stores in Oklahoma to Casey’s General Stores Inc. for $39 million.
The deal includes 46 leased and three owned properties and is expected to close by July 31.
The convenience store company also says it has hired a real estate advisory firm to help with the sale of 306 other sites across North America following a strategic review.
The stores up for sale include 269 locations across 25 states in the United States and 37 sites across six provinces in Canada.
Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch says the plan to sell the stores follows a review that began last fall.
Couche-Tard has more than 14,200 stores in 26 countries and territories.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.