All 39 miners trapped underground in northern Ontario expected to be rescued today, Vale says

Open this photo in gallery The Totten Mine near Sudbury, Ont., on Sept. 27. Gino Donato/The Canadian Press

A rescue operation for 39 miners who were trapped underground in northern Ontario on the weekend continues today, with their employer saying it expects all workers to emerge later this morning.

Mining company Vale says 19 workers already returned to the surface early today and are in good health.

The company says the employees were trapped in the Totten Mine, west of Sudbury, on Sunday when a scoop bucket being sent underground detached and blocked the mine shaft.

As a result, it said the “conveyance system” for taking workers to and from the surface became unavailable.

Vale says miners have been staying in underground “refuge stations,” as part of the company’s standard procedures.

It says they then began making their way out through a secondary egress ladder system.

