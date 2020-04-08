Allstate to spend $30-million providing car insurance rebates to all Canadian customers

Open this photo in gallery An Allstate Company sign is seen in an April 7, 2020, file photo. Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is spending $30-million in car insurance rebates for all its customers regardless of their financial situation during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Allstate, together with subsidiaries Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company (ACG), announced a “Stay at Home Payment” of more than $30-million to help its personal auto insurance customers.

All Allstate, Pembridge and Pafco customers who have an active automobile policy as of April 8 will qualify to receive a one-time payment of approximately 25 per cent of their monthly auto premium. Policyholders will receive the rebate by cheque in May.

“The payment is to help relieve the restrictions, changing business practices and financial burden imposed on our customers," said Ryan Michel, CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, in a statement. “We’ve seen less driving, for example, and this is expected to continue throughout April and into May. We recognize that with fewer people driving, there are fewer collisions on our roads.”

As a result, we are giving more than $30-million back to our customers. It’s simply the right thing to do,” he added.

Several Canadian property and casualty insurers – including Allstate – began to roll out relief measures over the last week for clients experiencing financial hardships including payment deferrals, premium adjustments or the waiving of missed payment fees.

