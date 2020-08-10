Alstom SA might push for better terms in Bombardier train takeover

French train giant Alstom SA is sending signals that it might push for better terms in its multi-billion dollar takeover of Bombardier Inc.‘s train business after the Canadian manufacturer reported a second-quarter loss pinned on a major write-down at the rail unit.

Bombardier’s quarterly report “points to unexpected and negative developments” in its train business, especially compared to the information available prior to the announcement of the takeover in February, Paris-based Alstom said in a statement Monday.

Open this photo in gallery FILE PHOTO: An employee of French engineering group Alstom works on an Euroduplex TGV train (high speed train) at the plant in Aytre near La Rochelle, Southwestern France, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Alstom said it still remains convinced of the strong strategic rationale for the takeover and said it is confident it can bring the Bombardier unit back to profitability in the medium term. But the French company said it will “take into account the consequences” of these developments in upcoming talks with Bombardier, hinting it could seek a better price.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the current terms of the deal, Bombardier will sell its rail business, known as Bombardier Transportation (BT), to Alstom for up to 7.45-billion euros (US$8.8-billion) including debt. Alstom has agreed to pay between 5.8 billion euros (US$6.8-billion) and 6.2 billion euros (US$7.3-billion) for BT’s equity, subject to Bombardier Inc.‘s accounts at closing, and the purchase price will decrease should BT be in a negative cash position at the end of 2020.

“They’re clearly angling for a discount,” Veritas Investment Research analyst Dan Fong said of Alstom. “Unless Bombardier can right the ship, Alstom may well get a lower price. But it’s too early to tell whether this would be below the low-end of the agreed upon range or not.”

The sale amounts to a crucial and transformative transaction for Bombardier, which intends to use the proceeds to delever and emerge as a pure-play manufacturer of private business jets. It has said it expects net proceeds of between US$4.2-billion and US$4.5-billion from the sale, including US$550-million worth of Alstom stock.

The agreement binding the two companies at the moment amounts to a memorandum of understanding. Despite this, “everything is already pre-negotiated with Alstom” and things should move toward a formal agreement in September, Bombardier Chief Executive Eric Martel told reporters in a conference call last week.

The companies have received approval for the takeover from regulators in Europe, where the two train businesses are based and where they book much of their contracts. They still have to win clearance from regulators in other countries like the United States and China, as well as backing from Alstom shareholders in a vote later this fall.

Bombardier is one of the world’s largest makers of rail equipment and continues to win new orders to strengthen a US$33.7-billion backlog. But the business has been hamstrung in recent years by problems on a series of technically complex contracts, including deals with Germany’s Deutsche Bahn and London Overground, that have resulted in delivery delays and subsequent financial penalties from customers.

Montreal-based Bombardier took a charge of US$435-million on the train business in its latest quarter which contributed to a net loss of US$223-million or 13 cents per share.

Story continues below advertisement

The charge was related to what the company called “incremental engineering, certification and retrofit costs” on several nearly complete projects that are mainly in the U.K. and Germany. The company also said it mandated a new team to conduct “deep dives into challenging legacy projects” to understand the reasons for the excessive costs.

When he was asked last week if the charge could prompt Alstom to renegotiate the price of the takeover, Mr. Martel said there are specific mechanisms in place for various scenarios but downplayed any potential impact.

“The [financial] adjustments that we made, all of that was shared with Alstom in terms of the risk when they did their due diligence,” the Bombardier CEO said. “Our view is that we’re pursuing the talks. And the value, for us, stays the same.”

The large majority of the impact of the adjustments – 95 per cent – is being assumed by Bombardier now, Mr. Martel said. “So it’s not something that will necessarily have repercussions later on profitability,” he said.”

Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which holds about 30 per cent of Bombardier Transportation, will convert its ownership position into shares of Alstom under the planned takeover. Caisse will become Alstom’s largest shareholder with about 18 per cent of the company.

“We signed an agreement with terms that take into account Bombardier Transportation’s performance up to the transaction’s closing,” Caisse spokesman Maxime Chagnon said Monday. “We will continue to work with our partners, as we intend to honour the terms of the agreement concluded with Alstom.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bombardier is complying with all the conditions of the memorandum of understanding between Alstom, Bombardier and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and will continue to work towards executing a definitive agreement in a timely manner, company spokesperson Jessica McDonald said Monday.

Shares of Bombardier fell 3 per cent to $0.41 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.