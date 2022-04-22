Alterna Savings and Credit Union announced it will acquire most of the assets of troubled PACE assets on Friday.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Toronto-based Alterna Savings and Credit Union Ltd. will acquire most of the assets of troubled PACE Savings & Credit Union in a transaction that is intended to safeguard PACE’s core business but split off more contentious parts that have put it under financial strain.

Alterna confirmed that it is acquiring most of PACE on Friday after Ontario’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), said Thursday that it has reached a deal under which another credit union would absorb PACE’s 40,000 members. FSRA did not identify the other credit union at the time.

Alterna is Ontairo’s third-largest credit union, and previously had a tenative deal to merge with PACE in 2014, before an Ontario regulator seized control of PACE and ousted its leadership over alleged misconduct in 2018. But the 2014 transaction between Alterna and PACE was never completed.

Alterna will take on PACE’s employees as well as members, deposit accounts, loan portfolios, branches and PACE’s current head office in Vaughan, Ont., and is promising PACE members expanded banking services and a revamped digital banking experience once the deal closes.

“PACE members will be well taken care of, and their employees will have a home with us,” said Rob Paterson, Alterna’s chief executive officer, in a statement on Friday.

To isolate some of the more trouble aspects of PACE, which faces considerable financial pressure, certain assets and liabilities of PACE will stay behind in a legal entity to be wound up at a later date, according to FSRA. In a Thursday letter, the regulator told PACE members they “will continue to be served by PACE’s employees and branches, which was a critical part of this transaction.”

FSRA spokesperson Judy Pfeifer said in a Thursday e-mail that “the financial details of the transaction are confidential, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The merger is intended to secure a more stable future for PACE’s members, who have faced uncertainty after more than three years of controversy, legal battles and faltering turnaround plans. The credit union has been under the control of FSRA and a previous regulator since the fall of 2018, and faced substantial financial pressure.

“Alterna Savings looks forward to bringing a new era of stability and confidence to PACE’s members and employees,” Mr. Paterson said in the statement.

Though PACE was has been pursuing a turnaround plan under current CEO David Finnie, FSRA had been exploring a possible sale or merger since at least last June as a way to put PACE on more solid footing.

“PACE will get to enjoy the strength, stability, and security Alterna Savings offers,” Mr. Finnie said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter this year.

Assets that will remain with the PACE entity set for a wind-up include membership shares and investment shares purchased by members, the continued value of which are now uncertain. PACE will also keep some retail loans, as well as liabilities from an investor lawsuit that FSRA settled for $40-million on PACE’s behalf.

