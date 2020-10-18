Altice, Rogers increase bid for Cogeco to $11.1-billion

Altice USA Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. have raised their bid to acquire Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. to $11.1-billion, seeking to overcome opposition from Cogeco’s controlling shareholder.
Under the revised offer, released Sunday afternoon, U.S.-based Altice proposes to acquire Cogeco’s assets in the United States for $5.1-billion. Rogers, which is a major long-term shareholder in Cogeco, would take over the company’s Canadian assets for a gross price of $6-billion.
After deducting the premium on shares Rogers currently owns, and the value of Rogers' shares excluding the premium, the net price paid by Rogers would be $3.7-billion, Altice said in a statement.
Altice’s original offer, made in early September, was for $10.3-billion. But it failed to win support from Gestion Audem Inc., a company controlled by the Audet family that owns 69 per cent of voting rights in Cogeco.
The new offer from Altice, which expires on Nov. 18, would pay $900-million to the Audet family for their ownership interest, compared with $800-million under the initial offer.
More to come.
