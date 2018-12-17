 Skip to main content

Amazon plans to open new distribution centre in Edmonton area and hire 600 workers



Nisku, Alta.
The Canadian Press
An employee works at the the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. (File Photo).

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is opening a new distribution centre in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020.

The e-commerce company says the approximately 92,900-square-metre (one-million-square-foot) centre in Nisku, Alta., will be the company’s 11th distribution facility in Canada, and its second in Alberta.

It already operates a similar facility in Rocky View County in southern Alberta, where it employs more than 1,500 full-time workers.

Amazon’s other fulfillment facilities are located in British Columbia and Ontario.

The Seattle-based company says workers at the new centre will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger items such as outdoor equipment, patio furniture and bicycles.

