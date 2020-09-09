 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Amazon to open two new fulfillment centers in Ontario, creating 2,500 jobs

The Canadian Press
Amazon.com says it will open two new distribution centres in Ontario that will create more than 2,500 new full-time jobs.

The online retailer says a new warehouse in Hamilton will have more than 1,500 employees who will pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys.

A new location in Ajax, Ont., will have more than 1,000 employees who will pack and ship large items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food and other household goods.

The two new operations are expected to open in 2021.

The new distribution centres bring Amazon’s total to 10 in Ontario and 16 in Canada.

Amazon also confirmed plans for five new delivery stations in Ontario including Kitchener, Stoney Creek, Vaughan and two in Toronto.

