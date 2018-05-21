Analysts expect to see familiar themes in earnings reports from Canada’s Big Six banks

Open this photo in gallery Toronto’s financial district is pictured on Jan. 21, 2016. Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

Conditions are ripe for another quarter of steady earnings from Canada’s largest banks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce kicks off the second-quarter earnings season on May 23, followed by Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank the next day. Bank of Nova Scotia reports May 29, then Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada on May 30.



BMO and National Bank are expected to raise their quarterly dividends, in keeping with normal timing.

Looming just over the horizon are many of the same challenges that have threatened to push banks’ growth off course for months – chiefly the continued uncertainty about the impact new regulations designed to cool housing markets will have on mortgage lenders.

But the big banks are expected to find enough pockets of stronger growth within their businesses to report three more months of healthy results. Profit growth is likely to be helped by modest losses on credit, thanks in part to strong economic tailwinds, including low unemployment rates and rising interest rates.

“We think it will be a solid [quarter] that confirms that while we may be late cycle, times are relatively good for the sector,” CIBC World Markets Inc. analyst Robert Sedran said in a research note. “This is not to suggest that everything is coming up roses, but there are enough flowers to hide the odd weed in the garden.”

Here are three themes worth watching:

Mortgage slowdown

Yet again, mortgages will be one of the most closely scrutinized corners of the results.

Analysts and investors are eager for signals about how new stress tests on uninsured mortgages are affecting the pace at which banks issue new home loans. Preliminary data suggest growth has slowed for most lenders, though the new rules may also push renewal rates slightly higher.

Yet, recent jockeying between banks tweaking their mortgage rates may be a sign that there is pressure to jump-start growth. Most major lenders raised their posted five-year rates for fixed-term mortgages, with TD moved most aggressively of all. But after BMO offered a deeply discounted five-year variable rate of 2.45 per cent, TD moved to match it before HSBC Canada undercut both competitors with an offer of 2.39 per cent.

“We’ll see about this pricing war now,” said Robert Colangelo, a senior vice-president at ratings agency DBRS Ltd. “Obviously, it’s that kind of shot across the bow.”

Squishy capital markets

Banks’ capital markets arms have had a quiet start to the year in several key areas − at least when compared with robust activity at this time last year.

Though there have been recent spikes in volatility that could help boost trading revenue, results from capital markets “are forecast to be relatively soft,” said Darko Mihelic, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Mr. Sedran projects that overall capital markets-related revenue will decline 3 per cent year-over-year, and 6 per cent from the first quarter.

While mergers and acquisitions activity “seems to be okay,” Mr. Colangelo said, “certainly debt and equity underwriting is not where it was at this point last year. So the expectation is that some of the capital markets businesses of the banks may report some weaker results.”

Bulges in loan losses

Overall loan losses among the Big Six banks are expected to remain low by historical standards, in spite of Canada’s rising household debt. But analysts are watching closely for signs of cracks in loan books that have seemed almost bulletproof of late.

Provisions for credit losses − or the sums banks set aside to cover bad loans − could tick "modestly higher," Mr. Mihelic said. And the adoption of new accounting standards, known as IFRS 9, will likely make those figures more volatile.

In particular, analysts will pore over “stage 3” losses − those that are objectively impaired at the time of reporting, and not just at risk of default. That category “should be relatively stable,” Mr. Colangelo said. But if any banks record unexpected spikes in impaired loans, it’s a safe bet investors will take notice.