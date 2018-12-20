Anbang hires CBRE to sell four Bentall Centre towers in Vancouver: sources

Anbang Insurance Group has hired a broker to sell its Vancouver office towers and plans to put the properties up for sale early next year, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Chinese insurance conglomerate has tapped commercial realtor CBRE to sell four of the five Bentall Centre towers that it owns, said the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly due to confidentiality reasons.

CBRE has started contacting a pool of potential buyers about the upcoming sale, said the sources. Though, the commercial real estate company has not sent marketing material or other official documents.

Story continues below advertisement

CBRE declined to comment. Anbang could not be reached for comment.

It is unclear whether Anbang will recoup its investment. The company paid $1.06-billion for the four Bentall Centre office towers in 2016 -- which continues to be the most lucrative commercial real estate deal in Vancouver’s history.

More later