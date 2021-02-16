 Skip to main content
Andrew Marsh to step down as CEO of Richardson Wealth

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
Richardson Wealth CEO Andrew Marsh stands in the company's head office in downtown Toronto on July 25, 2013.

Philip Cheung/The Globe and Mail

Richardson Wealth Ltd.’s CEO Andrew Marsh is retiring from his role just months after steering the company through a three-year restructuring that saw the investment-advisory company split from its capital-markets division.

On Tuesday morning, RF Capital Group Inc. – the parent company of Richardson Wealth - announced Mr. Marsh will be leaving the company on March 31.

With more than $30-billion in assets, Richardson is one of Canada’s largest independent wealth managers with 160 investment advisors. RF Capital CEO Kish Kapoor has not named a successor, but in a statement said he would spend the next “several weeks” with Mr. Marsh to ensure a “seamless transition.”

“As Richardson Wealth embarks on the next chapter, the best thing for me and the firm is to pass the baton to the very capable leadership team currently being assembled by Kish Kapoor,” Mr. Marsh said in a statement. “My ongoing role will be as a significant and supportive shareholder, and as an ambassador for Richardson Wealth.”

The change in leadership comes less than five months after the company went through a major reshuffle of its ownership structure.

Formerly known as Richardson GMP, the company was previously jointly owned by GMP Capital, the Richardson family and its investment-adviser employees.

After GMP Capital – which was recently renamed RF Capital Group Inc. - sold its capital-markets division in 2019, it announced a long-awaited plan to purchase the 67-per-cent stake of RGMP it did not already own. That new ownership proposal was tweaked several times due to the pandemic and a last-minute shareholder revolt on the proposed share price, which ended last October when the majority voted in favour of the acquisition.

Over the years, the company has gone through several transformations under the leadership of Mr. Marsh, who first joined GMP Private Client in 2004.

In 2009, GMP Private Client merged with Richardson Partners Financial, bringing two major competitors under the direction of Mr. Marsh – who was announced as the CEO of the newly formed Richardson GMP.

In 2013, he scooped up another major rival – Macquarie Private Wealth – an Australian powerhouse that also entered the Canadian market in 2009 and began poaching multimillion-dollar books of businesses and advisers from the street.

The deal doubled Richardson GMP’s assets under management to $28-billion.

Last year, Mr. Marsh was instrumental in the company’s latest restructuring, which also saw a number of investment advisers leave the brokerage during a time of uncertainty.

At the time of the deal last fall, Mr. Marsh told The Globe he was heavily focused on recruiting new investment advisers, as well as paying out bonuses to existing advisers, in hopes of doubling the company’s $30-billion in assets.

“We understand and respect his wish to move on. He will leave a strong foundation for us to build on, and I know we will continue to benefit from the great relationships he has developed across the wealth-management industry,” Mr. Kapoor said in a statement.

