Anglo American rejects BHP’s third offer but opens door to future deal

Anglo American PLC has rejected a third takeover proposal from BHP Group Ltd. but is opening the door to reaching a friendly deal by requesting an extension of the deadline for BHP to make a firm offer.

Melbourne-based BHP has improved its proposal to 0.8860 of its own shares for each Anglo share, valuing the mining company at £31.11 (US$39.60) a share or US$49.1-billion. BHP’s latest offer is 11.3 per cent higher than its second proposal a little more than a week ago, and a 24.8 per cent improvement over its original offer in April.

London-based Anglo once again drew attention to BHP’s complicated proposal, which is contingent on Anglo spinning off two businesses, its controlling stakes in Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Kumba Iron Ore.

Anglo in a release on Wednesday reiterated that it has “serious concerns with the structure,” specifically around whether the spinoffs can be executed successfully, and the risk that its shareholders could be punished in the process.

But Anglo said that is willing to keep talking to BHP, and requested that the “put up or shut up” deadline for BHP to make a firm offer be pushed out by a week. The British takeover panel agreed to the request, and BHP now has until 5pm BST on May 29 to make a firm offer for Anglo.

Anglo last week unveiled its own complicated plan that would see it remain as a standalone. Under that plan, Anglo is looking at selling its metallurgical coal, diamonds and nickel businesses, as well as spinning off Amplats.

Anglo over the past year has performed poorly and its share price had fallen steeply, making it vulnerable to a takeover. A major drag on the stock has been an extremely costly construction of a fertilizer mine in Britain.

BHP said its latest offer is “best and final.” BHP chief executive Mike Henry has vowed not to overspend on the deal. BHP has some history in walking away from takeover deals. In 2021, it abandoned its plan to buy Canadian junior mining company Noront Resources Ltd. after going head-to-head with Australian competitor Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. However, unlike that deal, BHP has not yet faced a rival bidder in its tussle for Anglo.

BHP is primarily interested in Anglo because of its copper business. If it buys Anglo, BHP will become the world’s biggest copper producer, bypassing Chile’s Codelco. BHP had already broadened its exposure to copper by buying fellow Australian miner Oz Minerals for US$6.4-billion last year.