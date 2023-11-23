African oil producer Angola is focused on raising oil output and is happy as a member of the OPEC+ producer group, an official told Reuters on Thursday, as the country is locked in talks with the group about its production quotas for next year.

The comments came a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, known as OPEC+, delayed a ministerial meeting expected to discuss output cuts, sending oil prices sliding.

“We are happy, we are waiting for the meeting,” Angolan OPEC governor Estevao Pedro told Reuters. “We are fighting to increase our production,” he said, adding that investment was being made to make that happen.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman agreed to delay the meeting to Nov. 30 from Nov. 26, an OPEC+ source said on Wednesday, citing issues around other producers.

Three other OPEC+ sources said the delay to the meeting was linked to African countries. OPEC+ said after its last meeting in June that the 2024 output quotas of Angola, Nigeria and Congo were conditional on reviews by outside analysts.

Oil prices dipped about 1% on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. Brent crude was trading above $81 a barrel, down from near $98 in late September as rising supplies and concern about demand and economic slowdown weighed.

Several analysts have predicted OPEC+ is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year and some, including Helima Croft at RBC Capital, have said Saudi Arabia might ask other members to share the task.

“We see some scope for the group to do a deeper reduction,” Croft said this week.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC+ members have already pledged oil output cuts of about 5 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of daily global demand, in a series of steps that started in late 2022.

This figure includes a 1 million bpd voluntary reduction by Saudi Arabia and a 300,000 bpd cut in Russian oil exports, both of which last until the end of 2023.