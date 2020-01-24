Aphria investment raises $100-million from unnamed institutional investor

Aphria Inc. has entered into an agreement to raise $100-million from an unnamed investor, in the first significant equity deal in the Canadian cannabis space since a bruising sell-off in pot stocks began nearly a year ago.
The Leamington, Ont.-based marijuana grower said on Friday that a single “institutional investor” has agreed to buy 14 million units of the company at a price of $7.12 a unit. Each unit is made up of a common share and a $9.26 share purchase warrant.
The company says it will use the proceeds for international expansion and working capital. It did not respond to questions about the identity of the investor. The company’s stock price was down around 6 per cent in Friday morning trading.
Massive equity deals were common in the cannabis industry between 2016 and 2018, as valuations exploded in the lead up to recreational legalization in October 2018. Over the past year, however, a combination of poor financial results and a slow roll-out of cannabis retail stores in many provinces has soured investors to the space.
With the exception of two transactions – Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s $26-million investment in retail chain Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. and Imperial Brands PLC.’s $123-million investment in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., both of which were convertible debt deals – there were no significant strategic investments in Canadian pot companies in the back half of 2019.
Going into 2020, the market is still facing capital constraints, said Graeme Kreindler, an analyst with Eight Capital. However, as Friday’s deal shows, some cannabis companies are able to raise money in this environment, he said.
"There's going to be much more selectivity going forward, and there will be investors who are willing to fund businesses that they think will succeed, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're willing to fund every single business that has cannabis associated with it," Mr. Kreindler said.
Aphria, which sells cannabis under the brands Broken Coast, RIFF, Solei and Good Supply, has managed something of a turnaround over the past 12 months. The company was rocked by a short-seller report in December 2018, alleging insider dealing, which precipitated the departure of the company’s CEO and several top executives. It then posted disappointing numbers for the first several quarters of legal recreational sales.
It managed to get on more solid footing in the second half of 2019, increasing cannabis sales and showing several quarters of positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
Aphria did lower its fiscal 2020 sales target by $70-million, or 10 per cent, when it reported earnings earlier this month. However, it has higher market share for its products and a better cash position than most of its peers.
"There’s a lot of dried powder available to that company,” said Mr. Kreindler, pointing to the $600-million in cash that Aphria will have on its balance sheet once Friday’s deal closes.
“Just having a lot of cash available, if you have a relatively lower [cash] burn, or have demonstrated some sort of profitability, I think that definitely goes a long way, especially in the backdrop of this environment where there might be a bit more pessimism as opposed to optimism," he said.
With the identity of the “institutional investor” a secret, it’s not wholly clear how to interpret the investment, said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer with Purpose Investments and manager of company’s Marijuana Opportunities Fund.
“The biggest question that comes out is ‘is this a short cover or this a real investment?’” Mr. Taylor said, referring to a popular strategy used by several hedge funds active in the cannabis space.
The strategy involves hedge funds selling a company’s stock short, in the hopes of a price decline, then using a financing to close out their short position. Aphria did not respond to question about whether the strategy is being used for this deal.
Whether or not it’s a true long investment or a short cover, the deal should be viewed as a positive, Mr. Taylor said. “If there is any money coming into the sector, whether it’s short covering or long, it does definitely help the sentiment.”
“The sector really got hammered last year... and the tax loss selling was so extreme that it troughed the valuations," he said. "When short cover rallies happen, and you’ve got the broader market going into full-on mania buying, that can drag everything higher, so it could be setting up for a relatively decent bounce.”