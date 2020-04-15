 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Aphria suspends outlook, reports $144.4-million in revenue amid COVID-19

Tara Deschamps
LEAMINGTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Aphria Inc. has suspended its outlook for the year even though it has avoided some of the COVID-19 effects that have ravaged competitors.

Executives from the Leamington, Ont., company revealed Wednesday that its third quarter, which ended Feb. 29, delivered $144.4 million in net revenue, up from $73.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company beat analyst expectations that suggested it would report $131.25 million in revenue in the quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Aphria reported net income of $5.7 million or two cents per diluted share for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $108.2 million or 43 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The news caused Aphria’s stock to shoot up 11 per cent to $5.66 in morning trading.

“We’ve always taken most likely the most conservative view of fair value and as a result, we haven’t had to pay the price that other people have had to pay for that aggressiveness,” said Carl Merton, Aphria’s chief financial officer, on a call with analysts.

His remarks come as his rivals have reported mass layoffs and writedowns and warned of bad days ahead for cannabis companies.

Moncton-based Organigram Holdings Inc. temporarily cut 400 workers and 200 were impacted in a similar move by Smiths Falls-headquartered Canopy Growth Corp.

Aphria, which is behind the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Broken Coast and Aphria Medical brands, has avoided layoffs but is finding it hard to predict how it could be affected by the pandemic.

Despite saying it was on track to meet its revenue expectations of between $575 million and $625 million for the year, Aphria said it suspended its guidance for the fiscal year until further notice and was watching the impacts of COVID-19 closely.

Story continues below advertisement

Merton rattled off a list of recent events the company was facing, including the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia control boards being closed to deliveries and shipments for a week at the end of March.

The Ontario control board, he said, temporarily cancelled two weeks of purchase orders from all licensed producers while it assesses its inventory balances and is generally expecting to need lower volumes due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, he noted Alberta control boards replenishments are down 40 per cent since COVID-19 and B.C. retail stores are closing amid COVID-19 concerns, but is trying to convert their brick-and-mortar locations to click-and-collect models.

There have been some bright spots in the Quebec market, where sales are generally higher, and in the medical business, Merton said.

“In Quebec, e-commerce sales are up 200 per cent since COVID-19 restrictions came into place, and the sales at their brick-and-mortar locations are up 40 per cent,” he said.

“Additionally, our medical sales are up 18 per cent since COVID-19 restrictions came into place. Although we proactively decreased selling prices 10 per cent to help patients manage current cash flow concerns.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic has also affected the company’s operations and workforce.

Irwin Simon, the company’s chief executive, said Aphria has started staggering work schedules, redesigning facilities to facilitate physical distancing and “significantly” enhancing sanitation and cleaning procedures.

At its Aphria One cultivation facility, the company accelerated a planned wage increase for all hourly employees and implemented a paid lunch program.

“Our leadership had a plan in place ahead of this, and I’m proud to say we took decisive action and executed well,” said Simon.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies