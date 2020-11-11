 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Apollo Global to acquire Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. said it agreed to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. for $39 a share, a premium of about 35 per cent above Tuesday’s closing price.

Based on Great Canadian’s number of shares outstanding at June 30, the deal has an indicated value of about $2.16-billion. Great Canadian, a Toronto-based operator of 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, said the transaction has a total enterprise value of $3.3-billion.

Great Canadian closed its operations in March amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Some have since reopened, while others remain closed due to ongoing restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.

“The board of directors, based on a recommendation from the special committee of independent directors, has unanimously concluded that this transaction represents the best course of action for the company. Factoring in our long-term prospects, this transaction will unlock value for our shareholders at a significant premium to our current share price,” said Great Canadian Chief Executive Officer Rod Baker in a news release.

Apollo partner Alex van Hoek noted “the challenges of the current circumstances,” and said the global investment firm is “committed to working with the management team, regulators and health authorities to allow the company to reopen its properties as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

