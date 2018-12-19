Apotex names Jeff Watson as leader after CEO Jack Kay departs

Open this photo in gallery Jeff Watson, the new president and COO of generic drug company Apotex, is photographed on March 29, 2018. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The future of generic drug maker Apotex Inc. is now in the hands of its former head of sales, Jeff Watson, as the company puts new leadership in place following the death of founder Barry Sherman just over a year ago.

Apotex chief executive Jack Kay, 78, left the management team last week after coming out of retirement last January to guide one of Canada’s largest pharmaceutical businesses through a turmoil-filled year. Mr. Kay worked at Apotex for 35 years and was CEO until 2014, when he handed the reins to Jeremy Desai. This past January, Mr. Desai resigned in the wake of allegations of industrial espionage from a rival drug company. In December, 2017, Mr. Sherman and his wife, Honey Sherman, were found murdered in their Toronto home; investigations into their deaths launched by the police and private investigators hired by the Sherman family are continuing and no arrests have been made.

With Mr. Kay’s departure, Toronto-based Apotex is led by Mr. Watson, who held a number of senior sales positions over two decades and was named president and chief operating officer in January. In the past year, Mr. Watson oversaw a number of initiatives aimed at improving the company’s profitability, including pruning a portfolio of 300 different drugs, settling a number of long-standing lawsuits over drug patents and selling or merging operations outside North America.

“Upon the successful completion of our transition plan, Jack Kay is no longer with the company. All of us at Apotex wish Jack the best of luck in his future pursuits,” Apotex spokesman Jordan Berman said in an e-mail.

“Jeff Watson … is now ready to lead Apotex into the future,” Mr. Berman said. “Jeff is well respected within the industry, and we are very proud to have him leading the company.”

Mr. Watson, 54, is a native of Halifax and played for two seasons in the Canadian Football League as an offensive lineman in the 1980s. He started his career in pharmaceuticals at Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. then joined Apotex in 1993. His past responsibilities at the company include serving as chief commercial officer for North America and president of global generics.

Barry and Honey Sherman’s four children own approximately 90 per cent of Apotex through a family trust, valued at about $4-billion, while senior executives including Mr. Kay own the remainder. After Mr. Sherman’s death, the company named his son Jonathon Sherman and son-in-law Brad Krawczyk to its four-member board of directors, along with Mr. Kay and another long-time employee.

As a private company, Apotex does not report financial results, but the company says its annual revenue is $2.7-billion, which makes it the 11th-largest generic-drug producer in North America. The company’s 11,000 employees manufacture 25 billion drug doses annually. Mr. Kay has said in interviews that, prior to Mr. Sherman’s death, the two Apotex executives discussed the potential sale of the company, as none of the Sherman children worked at the business or showed an interest in owing it. Industry sources say Apotex is likely to be put up for sale within the next few years.