Apotex to merge Australian arm amid tough generics market

Canadian generic drug giant Apotex Inc., founded by the late Barry Sherman, is shaking up its international footprint by merging its Australian business with that of a rival.

Apotex’s Australian arm is combining with Arrow Pharmaceuticals, owned by India-based Strides Shasun Ltd. Together the two companies will produce and market close to 500 drugs and combined they will be one of Australia’s largest drug manufacturers.

Exact details of the deal’s structure will be released later today, but the combined company will be run by Apotex’s Australia head Roger Millichamp. Arrow’s Dennis Bastas will become executive chairman. The transaction is subject to review from Australia’s competition watchdog.

Story continues below advertisement

The merger comes as generic drug manufacturers around the world restructure to cope with a fast-changing market. In many developed countries, cash-strapped governments have sought to lower drug prices because the bills incurred by their public health care plans have grown astronomically as their populations age. Australia is not immune and its Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme has been mandating lower prices.

The number of companies that produce generic drugs is also expanding rapidly, particularly in low-cost countries such as India. Growing supply has squeezed margins for the traditional manufacturers.

Amid the pressure on profits, Apotex has started to restructure its international footprint. Earlier this year the company put its European arm up for sale, and it has also suggested that it would revamp its Indian operation. The company is also restructuring in North America, a plan that includes making its Canadian plants more efficient and pausing construction on a new manufacturing facility in Florida, which was set to be its largest ever investment in the United States.

Apotex made a major investment in Australia in 2004 with the acquisition of GenRx, and the operation had been a lucrative business for the Canadian drug giant.Bangalore-based Strides began operating in Australia in 2015 after acquiring a portfolio of drugs and some staff from Aspen Pharmacare. The business was rebranded as Arrow Pharmaceuticals.

Recently, Strides’ CEO has noted that consolidation was likely in the Australian generic drug market amid low growth and pricing pressure.

“Both companies are currently in a strong commercial position, but will be better positioned to meet the future challenges of the Australian pharmaceutical industry following the merger,” Apotex’s Mr. Millichamp said in a statement.