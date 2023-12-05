The Competition Bureau says Amp Me Inc. has agreed to pay a fine to settle the regulator’s concerns about false or misleading claims by the mobile application and the purchase of positive reviews.

Amp Me offers a mobile application in Canada and the U.S. that synchronizes multiple devices to amplify the sound of music.

The regulator says an investigation found Amp Me allegedly bought positive reviews from third parties between 2019 and 2022 to promote its application and concluded these reviews created a false or misleading general impression.

The bureau also said some claims made outside of Quebec gave the impression that the application was available free of charge when it was a limited free trial.

Under the agreement, the regulator imposed a penalty of $1.5-million, but because of Amp Me’s limited ability to pay, it will pay a partial penalty of $310,000. If it turns out that Amp Me’s financial statements were inaccurate or incomplete, the bureau has reserved the right to lift the suspension.

Amp Me will also pay an additional $40,000 for the costs of the investigation.