Aritzia continues sales growth streak, reports nearly 32 per cent jump in income

Aritzia Inc. continued its sales growth streak in its most recent quarter as the clothing retailer’s net income jumped nearly 32 per cent.
The Vancouver-based company says it achieved its nineteenth straight quarter of comparable sales growth, a key retail metric, with a 7.9 per cent jump for the 13 weeks ending June 2.
Its net income increased 31.5 per cent to $16.2-million for the first quarter of its 2020 financial year compared to $12.3-million in the same quarter the previous year.
Aritzia’s adjusted net income moved up 21.3 per cent to $18.5-million from $15.2-million or to 17 cents per share from 13 cents per share.
Net revenue increased 17.8 per cent to $196.7-million from $167-million, while gross profit rose 26.7 per cent to $85.6-million for the quarter.
CEO Brian Hill says in a statement that momentum in the company’s U.S. business is continuing.