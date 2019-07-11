 Skip to main content

Report on Business Aritzia continues sales growth streak, reports nearly 32 per cent jump in income

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Aritzia continues sales growth streak, reports nearly 32 per cent jump in income

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Aritzia flagship store located at 50 Bloor St W in Toronto.

Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

Aritzia Inc. continued its sales growth streak in its most recent quarter as the clothing retailer’s net income jumped nearly 32 per cent.

The Vancouver-based company says it achieved its nineteenth straight quarter of comparable sales growth, a key retail metric, with a 7.9 per cent jump for the 13 weeks ending June 2.

Its net income increased 31.5 per cent to $16.2-million for the first quarter of its 2020 financial year compared to $12.3-million in the same quarter the previous year.

Story continues below advertisement

Aritzia’s adjusted net income moved up 21.3 per cent to $18.5-million from $15.2-million or to 17 cents per share from 13 cents per share.

Net revenue increased 17.8 per cent to $196.7-million from $167-million, while gross profit rose 26.7 per cent to $85.6-million for the quarter.

CEO Brian Hill says in a statement that momentum in the company’s U.S. business is continuing.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter