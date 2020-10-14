 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Aritzia posts quarterly loss as it recovers from pandemic prompted store closures

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Aritzia store in Toronto. The compay reported quarterly results Wednesday.

CARLO ALLEGRI

Fashion retailer Aritzia Inc. says stores reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns eased staged a remarkable comeback in its latest fiscal quarter but the company still posted lower revenue and profits than in 2019.

The Vancouver-based company behind the TNA, Babaton and Wilfred brands reports net revenue fell by 17 per cent to $200 million in the 13-week period ended Aug. 30, compared to $241 million in the comparable period last year.

It says the decline was mainly due to ongoing COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, reduced operating hours and partial boutique closures, partially offset by continued momentum from e-commerce revenue, which increased by 82.3 per cent from the year-earlier period.

Story continues below advertisement

It reports a net loss of $900,000, compared to net income of $17.9 million a year earlier, while adjusted net income was $1.0 million, compared with $19.8 million.

Aritzia beat analyst expectations for a net loss of $5.3 million on revenue of $191 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The Vancouver-based retailer closed its 96 stores in March and started a phased reopening of stores in May, with all stores now reopened.

“We are pleased with the ongoing recovery of our business in the second quarter,” said CEO Brian Hill.

“For the first six weeks of the third quarter, the momentum of our business continued to grow as a result of strong client response to the launch of our on-point fall collections and compelling marketing initiatives. While occupancy restrictions and stricter government directives will continue to impact our retail performance, our e-commerce business is well-positioned to continue to offset these measures.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies