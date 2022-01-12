Canadian clothing chain Aritzia Inc. reported another strong quarter, as its net profit more than doubled during the fall and the early holiday shopping season.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver-based company reported $64.9-million in net profit in the 13 weeks ended Nov. 28, 2021, an increase of 112.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In a statement, chief executive officer Brian Hill said that Aritzia’s third-quarter sales growth was driven partly by growth in the U.S., which represents 44 per cent of its revenue. The company has been expanding its store presence in the United States in recent years. Aritzia’s e-commerce sales have continued to grow even compared to the surges in online purchasing in the prior year, and store sales are above prepandemic levels.

Comparable sales – an important metric that does not count sales growth tied to new store openings – rose by 58 per cent in the quarter, and 26 per cent compared to before the pandemic. It was the first quarter since the beginning of the pandemic in which stores were open in all jurisdictions, Mr. Hill noted on a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday.

“Our strong performance has continued in the fourth quarter to date, despite the recent resurgence of COVID-19, associated supply chain and labour headwinds,” Mr. Hill wrote in the statement.

Like other retailers, the company has experienced factory closures and shipping delays.

Aritzia’s net revenue increased by 62.9 per cent in the quarter to $453.3-million. Digital sales made up nearly one-third of the company’s revenue in the quarter.

