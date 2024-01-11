Aritzia Inc.’s ATZ-T stock was up roughly 20 per cent in morning trading as the market responded to the company’s latest earnings and several analysts upgraded their rating on the company.

The Vancouver-based retailer’s stock price rose $5.35, hitting $31.81.

The spike came on the heels of Aritzia’s latest financial results, which showed the company’s net income dropped by 39 per cent to $43.1-million.

Net revenue for its third quarter reached $653.5-million, up from $624.6-million a year earlier.

The company says the quarter was impacted by higher markdowns it rolled out to optimize its inventory levels and pre-opening lease amortization costs it incurred for a number of new flagship boutiques.

The markdowns and costs were offset by lower warehousing and freight expenses.