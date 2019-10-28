 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Around 3,000 CN Rail workers threaten to launch national strike in November

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

CN Rail employees represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference voted last month in favour of a strike.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian National Railway conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have threatened to launch a strike in three weeks after six months of negotiations.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference disclosed Monday that its 3,000 members voted 99.2 per cent last month in favour of a strike.

A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19, after the union provides at least 72 hours’ notice.

Story continues below advertisement

The union is trying to put pressure on the Montreal-based railway ahead of a resumption of negotiations with the help of federal mediators on Nov. 12.

The workers, who are mostly located in major urban centres across Canada, have been without a contract since July 23.

CN Rail lowered its forecasts last week by pointing to a deterioration in North American rail demand and a further slowdown in the economy.

“CN remains committed to working with the TCRC and is optimistic that an agreement will be reached,” a CN Rail spokesman said.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter