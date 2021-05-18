Artis REIT awards investment contract to CEO’s own private equity firm, blurring lines between the two businesses

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Artis REIT awards investment contract to CEO’s own private equity firm, blurring lines between the two businesses

Tim Kiladze
Includes clarification
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is awarding an investment management contract to Sandpiper Group, a private equity firm run by Artis’s chief executive officer, even though Sandpiper won an activist campaign against the REIT’s former board of directors that centred on alleged conflicts of interest.

Last October, Sandpiper sought to take control of Artis by questioning the independence of a construction and management company allegedly owned by the former CEO’s family.

The campaign was a success, and earlier this year Artis installed Sandpiper founder Samir Manji as its new CEO. Only a few months into his tenure, Artis is now handing an investment management contract to Sandpiper that will pay the private firm to manage investments in publicly traded real estate companies.

Story continues below advertisement

The contract stems from Mr. Manji’s radical new vision for Artis, which proposes morphing the real estate investment trust into a holding company that looks very similar to his existing private equity firm. Mr. Manji hopes to sell many of the REIT’s properties and redeploy the cash into equities of real estate companies, as well as fund development projects and embark on activist campaigns similar to his own for Artis.

Unitholders will vote on the plan on Friday, but it already has the support of roughly one-third of the REIT’s owners, Artis announced in March.

In a news release announcing the new investment contract, Artis said Sandpiper will provide investment services that enable the REIT to make its own investment decisions “upon the recommendation of its chief executive officer” – leaving out that Artis’s CEO is also the head of Sandpiper.

Artis added that all investment and divestment decisions will be made under the supervision of its investment committee, which could help to alleviate any perceived conflicts of interest, but it did not address why an external contract is necessary. Contracts of this sort used to be commonplace for REITs, but have largely been removed over the past decade because they raised concerns about impartiality of the external manager.

In an interview, Mr. Manji stressed that Artis’s investment contract is different than the old-school external management agreements, because all of the REIT’s physical properties will be managed in-house. Sandpiper, meanwhile, has a history of investing in publicly traded real estate companies, and “Artis does not have a core competency in that area,” he said.

However, Mr. Manji hopes to sell most, if not all, of Artis’s properties over time, which means the bulk of its assets could eventually be publicly traded securities.

Under the new management contract, Sandpiper will pay Artis 0.5 per cent of the value of the public securities for the first three years of the agreement, 0.4 per cent in the fourth year and 0.3 per cent thereafter.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the confusion about this having just won a campaign against alleged conflicts of interest: “I’ve signed a non-disparagement agreement and a non-disclosure agreement so I won’t comment [on historical situations].” He is simply focused on maximizing value for owners of the REIT, he said.

Artis’s new strategy, which now includes the external contract, is a major departure for the REIT because real estate investment trusts typically own income-producing properties and normally pay out stable distributions.

Not only will Artis invest in equities going forward, but it will do so on margin, meaning some purchases will be funded with debt, which is a much riskier strategy. “Doing something unique and different can be uncomfortable for people,” Mr. Manji said, “I acknowledge and accept that.” He added that the REIT’s investor base has changed quite a bit since the strategy was first announced in March, and he suspects many of the new owners are on board with his vision.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the date of Artis REIT’s unitholder vote.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies