It’s November, but the temperature in Winnipeg is getting hotter – at least in one building less than a block west of Portage and Main.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, whose head office is in the location, has been forced to postpone a plan aimed at boosting the value of the overall business by spinning off Western Canadian retail properties.
The commercial landlord is still keen on the concept, saying it is a tax-efficient way to try to wring some value out of assets whose worth isn’t reflected in the market. Chief executive Armin Martens, in fact, has complained that part of the business may be cutting into the REIT’s overall value.
But now, Mr. Martens is feeling some heat. Last week, Artis postponed a unitholder vote on the move, blaming the activist investor that has spent recent weeks firing off barrages of criticism at management, and aims to replace most of the board, including the CEO. Vancouver-based Sandpiper opposes the spinoff of assets into a new publicly traded REIT, saying it is too risky.
“We firmly believe in it, and we’ll deal with it another day, and we’ll just focus on the board requisition of the vote for now,” Mr. Martens told analysts in a conference call last week.
Artis calls the attack by Sandpiper Group “an unnecessary and resource-consuming proxy fight” and “American-style smear campaign.”
Artis has about 220 properties in Canada and the United States, and wants to concentrate on its office and industrial portfolio at a difficult time in the industry. But Sandpiper has already recruited key stakeholders to its cause. In October, Jetport Inc., the largest unitholder with 13.3 percent of the units, said it backs the activist. Last week, alternative real estate lender Firm Capital threw its support behind Sandpiper, claiming the spin-off would harm investors who own preferred units.
Sandpiper CEO Samir Manji has predicted the new REIT would be a thinly traded “orphan” in the market. He has pledged to scrap the plan in favour of a sales process for the properties if he is successful ousting the trustees.
On Monday, Mr. Manji said in a letter to unitholders that he believes the decision to postpone the vote suggests Artis has determined the spinoff lacks the necessary support from the unitholders. They must vote two-thirds in favour for it to proceed.
“It is disappointing that the board and management are more focused on preserving their jobs than accepting reality, reinforcing why new stewardship is needed,” Mr. Manji wrote.
It has been a tumultuous year for Artis. The trust units have been under heavy pressure, suffering their biggest drop after the COVID-19 outbreak. Before that, it had said it was in talks with potential suitors as part of a strategic alternatives review. Artis pulled the plug on the process in May without a deal, saying market conditions were no longer conducive.
It announced the spin-off in September, and a few weeks later, Sandpiper, which first invested in the REIT three years ago, launched its proxy battle. Sandpiper has questioned the independence of Marwest Group, a construction and management company owned by members of the Martens family. He has suggested that the family has benefitted at the expense of other investors.
Mr. Martens has called Sandpiper’s allegations “fictional” and said conflicts between the two organizations either do not exist, or are managed appropriately to make sure decisions are made in the best interest of unitholders.
In his letter, Mr. Manji raises questions about the resignation of longtime board member Victor Thielmann. The company said on Oct. 29 a review of the board’s composition had determined that Mr. Thielmann was not independent, but it did not provide details. Mr. Thielmann is president of Nova 3 Engineering, which provides serves to the construction industry.
Mr. Manji said he believes Artis has “a culture of undisclosed transactions with related and familial entities that negatively impact unitholder value.”
Both sides are looking to make their case, but unitholders are not slated to vote on Sandpiper’s plan to replace five of the board members until Feb. 23. That leaves a lot of time for Artis and Sandpiper to keep the heat up during the Manitoba winter.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.