Artis REIT, Sandpiper end proxy fight with Artis CEO, CFO exiting

Four directors are resigning from the board of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, and the company’s chief executive and chief financial officers are stepping down in a victory for activist investor Sandpiper Group.

Under a settlement, Sandpiper’s five nominees will join the board at the end of the year, Winnipeg-based Artis said on Monday. The settlement ends a proxy fight almost three months before it was scheduled to come to a vote among unitholders.

Vancouver-based Sandpiper has agreed to withdraw its special meeting request and pending litigation, the two sides said.

Sandpiper launched the offensive in early October, complaining about Artis’s plan to spin off the company’s retail properties into a new trust and raising questions about its dealings with a property management company owned by CEO Armin Martens’s family members.

It gained important support from a few of Artis’s major investors.

Artis, whose trust units had been hit hard as the pandemic took hold, had called Sandpiper Group’s move “an unnecessary and resource-consuming proxy fight” and an “American-style smear campaign.”

Now, Artis appears to have surrendered. “I am pleased that Artis was able to reach an agreement with Sandpiper that Artis believes is in the best interests of the REIT and all of its unitholders,” Mr. Martens said in a statement. “Having served as Artis’ founding chief executive officer for 16 years, I feel this is an appropriate time for leadership renewal and succession.”

He will retire at the end of the year and CFO Jim Green after the next annual meeting in 2021.

Mr. Martens, chairman Edward Warkentin, Wayne Townsend and Bruce Jack will step down from the board. Heather-Anne Irwin, Samir Manji, Mike Shaikh, Aida Tammer and Lis Wigmore, will be added to the board.

Mr. Manji, CEO of Sandpiper, said in the statement that he believes the changes will benefit all unit holders.

