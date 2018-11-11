 Skip to main content

Report on Business Asia stocks pressured on global growth worries, oil woes

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Asia stocks pressured on global growth worries, oil woes

Andrew Galbraith
SHANGHAI
The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Asian shares fell on Monday, extending weakness in global equity markets at the end of last week as soft Chinese economic data and falling oil prices rekindled anxiety about the outlook for world growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17 per cent in early trade. Australian shares were down 0.08 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index eased 0.12 per cent.

A combination of weak factory-gate inflation data in China and low oil prices weighed on global stocks on Friday, dragging MSCI’s gauge of global stocks to its worst day in two weeks. The index was last 0.11 per cent lower.

Story continues below advertisement

Risk asset markets have been under intense pressure recently as worries about a peak in earnings growth added to anxiety about slowing global trade and investment. A spike in U.S. bond yields, driven by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keep raising borrowing costs, has also shaken emerging markets as investors poured money into U.S. dollar assets.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.92 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.65 per cent.

The Wall Street losses came after the Fed had earlier in the week held rates steady but stayed on track to tighten policy next month.

The Fed’s stance disappointed some investors who had hoped that the rout in equities in October might have prompted policy-makers to take a more cautious approach on the outlook for rates.

“Markets are pricing in a 25bp hike in December, with data flow suggesting pipeline inflation pressures are building,” analysts at ANZ said in a morning note.

Taking some pressure off a sharp drop in oil prices last week, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Sunday that the country plans to reduce its oil supply to world markets by 500,000 barrels per day in December, representing a global reduction of about 0.5 per cent.

That helped to lift oil prices, with U.S. crude rising 0.90 per cent to $60.73 a barrel and Brent crude gaining 1.13 per cent to $70.97 per barrel. However, the Saudi supply cut may prove to be a temporary solution to falling prices as global growth slows, with two of the world’s biggest economies – Germany and Japan – expected to report a contraction in output in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

“Supply-side surprises appear to be the main culprit, but concern that global demand is slowing may also be creeping into markets and weighing on risk appetite,” the ANZ analysts said.

In currency markets, the dollar rose 0.07 per cent against the yen to 113.90, and the euro was down 0.06 per cent on the day at $1.1327.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up at 97.004.

The British pound was off 0.3 per cent to fetch $1.2934. The sterling has been under pressure over the past few weeks as investors worried whether an orderly Brexit deal would be achieved.

Spot gold gained 0.15 per cent to $1,211.03 per ounce.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019