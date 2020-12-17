 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Asian shares climb on hopes U.S. to finally get more stimulus

Elaine Kurtenbach
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Nov. 23, 2020. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as investors keep a cautious eye on Washington, where lawmakers appear to be getting close to an agreement on supplying more badly needed aid for the economy. The S&P 500 was down 0.1 per cent in the first few minutes of trading on Dec. 16, 2020.

Seth Wenig/The Associated Press

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday, buoyed by hopes the U.S. Congress may finally deliver fresh aid to help American businesses and families weather the pandemic.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but fell in South Korea.

Overnight, the S&P 500 edged close to a record after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy makes substantial progress from its virus-wracked state.

Story continues below advertisement

Congressional leaders appeared late Wednesday to be on the brink of a COVID-19 economic aid package that would extend help to individuals and businesses and ship coronavirus vaccines to millions.

Negotiators were working on a $900-billion package that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits. They’re also looking to include new direct payments of about $600 to most Americans.

Help for the U.S. economy is seen as crucial for the global economy and the many exporters that rely on American demand to keep their own factories running.

But optimism over a possible deal after many false starts has been tempered with concern over a resurgence of coronavirus cases in many Asian regions at a time when the rollout of vaccinations has barely begun.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.1 per cent higher to 26,485.44 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo also inched up 0.1 per cent, to 26,790.88. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.8 per cent to 6,735.10 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.6 per cent to 3,388.24.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.5 per cent to 2,758.53. Shares also fell in Singapore and Taiwan but rose in other regional markets.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent to 3,701.17 on Wednesday, about 1 point off its record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 per cent to 30,154.54 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5 per cent to 12,658.19, setting a record for the second straight day.

Story continues below advertisement

Massive efforts by the Fed have helped underpin the market since the spring, and the central bank said Wednesday that it will buy at least $80-billion in Treasurys each month and $40-billion in agency mortgage-backed securities until “substantial further progress” has been made. It also said again that it would keep short-term interest rates at their record low of nearly zero, as it keeps the accelerator floored on its support for the economy.

Economists, investors and even Fed officials have been saying more support is crucial, because the Fed’s tools alone can help the economy only so much. The lower interest rates ushered in by the Fed can help goose home prices and stocks on Wall Street, for example, but they can’t replace the paychecks lost by workers whose businesses have shut because of the pandemic.

A report released Wednesday morning showed that retail sales sank 1.1 per cent last month, the second straight month of weakness and a much worse showing than the 0.3 per cent decline that economists expected.

Restaurants posted sharp declines in sales, and the numbers may get only worse as deep winter sets in, discouraging the outdoor dining that is the only option for many communities.

Governments around the country and world are bringing back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the virus. Even without lockdowns, the rising death toll of the pandemic is scaring customers away from businesses and normal economic activity.

If Congress can indeed reach a deal, it could help carry the economy through what’s expected to be a bleak winter, before one or more coronavirus vaccines can help the economy get closer to normal next year.

Story continues below advertisement

In the bond market, Treasury yields initially climbed following the Fed’s afternoon announcement, but they quickly receded. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.92 per cent from 0.91 per cent late Tuesday. It was at 0.94 per cent shortly after the Fed’s announcement.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped $20,000 for the first time. It was trading up 4.9 per cent at 21,955.00 on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 49 cents to $48.31 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 20 cents to $47.82 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 49 cents to $51.57 per barrel.

The dollar weakened to 103.34 Japanese yen from 103.47 yen. The euro rose to $1.2213 from $1.2199.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies