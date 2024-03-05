A northern First Nation is suing Alberta’s energy regulator for keeping it in the dark for almost a year as water tainted with dangerous levels of arsenic, dissolved metals and hydrocarbons was seeping from the Kearl oil sands project into public lands and waterways near the community.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said in a statement of claim that the incident was not isolated, but rather a symptom of broader deficiencies in what it labelled an “unconstitutional” legislative and regulatory regime for tailings management and other energy project approvals in Alberta.

Neither Imperial Oil Ltd. IMO-T, which owns Kearl, nor the Alberta Energy Regulator informed the community about the tailings leak until after a second incident on the site nine months after the leaking began. In the second case, a drainage pond overflowed and sent an estimated 5.3 million litres of industrial wastewater laced with pollutants into the environment about 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

In Athabasca Chipewyan’s statement of claim, filed Tuesday in Edmonton, the First Nation argued that the AER had a duty of care to warn the community about the tailings flowing into lands and waterbodies that feed the Athabasca and Firebag Rivers. By failing in that duty, it said, the regulator harmed the First Nation’s ability to safely exercise its treaty rights.

Even as the province raked in $50-million per month in royalties from the Kearl project, the regulator took no steps to notify the community about the contamination of land and water, or consult it about how best to mitigate the impact to members’ rights and way of life, it added.

Ultimately, the regulator didn’t enforce the conditions placed on Imperial Oil to operate the oil sands facility, the First Nation argued. And it failed to monitor Kearl to minimize the risk of leaks, even though it knew that such a possibility was anticipated in the design of the site and had been aware of deficiencies in tailings management for years.

The claims have not been proven in court.

Among other remedies, Athabasca Chipewyan wants a declaration that the Crown caused a substantial weakening of the community’s traditional way of life. It’s seeking part of the royalties the government has earned from Kearl during the leak, and $500-million in damages.

“We’ve had enough,” Chief Allan Adam told AER president and chief executive Laurie Pushor, handing him the statement of claim at a fiery meeting in Fort Chipewyan on Tuesday night.

The AER said in an e-mail Tuesday night that it appreciated the opportunity to speak with the community in Fort Chipewyan, and it will be seeking legal advice about the lawsuit.

Several AER representatives accompanied Mr. Pushor to the meeting, where residents demanded answers about what they contend is a lack of regulatory oversight of the oil sands.

“Fix the problem,” Mr. Adam said. The AER is responsible for making sure the community is safe, he added, and “if you can’t do that, it’s time to shut down the oil sands.”

Kendrick Cardinal, president of Fort Chipewyan Métis, echoed the call to shut down the oil sands.

“As we speak right now, Imperial’s leaking. No matter what I say, no matter what you say, it’s still going to leak. It’s a joke. You can’t stop it,” Mr. Cardinal said.

Imperial spokesperson Lisa Schmidt confirmed on Tuesday that seepage at Kearl is still occurring, but she said various mitigation measures are working to prevent more water from moving off-site.

Ms. Schmidt said environmental testing to date has shown no indication of adverse impacts to wildlife or fish populations in nearby river systems, or risks to drinking water.

Although the AER hit Imperial with a non-compliance order and an environmental protection order over the incidents at Kearl, it maintained it was the oil company’s responsibility to inform the community about the leak – not the regulator’s.

Nevertheless, the AER board ordered a third-party review into aspects of the regulator’s response to the incidents at Kearl, including what the regulator told Indigenous communities and other stakeholders.

That review, conducted by the accounting firm Deloitte, said the AER’s staff adhered to the regulator’s policies and procedures in response to the spills. It placed the blame on the policies and procedures themselves, saying many are not in line with current standards and the expectations of external stakeholders, including First Nations.

Indigenous leaders said the report did not go far enough in addressing problems that led to the incidents and kept people in the region largely uninformed about them.