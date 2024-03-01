AtkinsRealis ATRL-T reported a profit in its fourth quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue rose 20 per cent.

The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $90-million, or 51 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a loss attributable to shareholders of $54.4-million, or 31 cents per diluted share, in the last three months of 2022.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.28-billion, up from $1.90-billion a year earlier.

The result included professional services and project management revenue of $2.22-billion, up from $1.85-billion a year earlier, while revenue from the company’s capital investments totalled $64.1-million, up from $49.4-million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company’s professional services and project management business earned 45 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of 19 cents per share a year earlier.