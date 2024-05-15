AtkinsRealis reports quarterly profit and revenue up from year ago, raises nuclear business outlook

AtkinsRealis ATRL-T reported its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders rose to $45.5-million as its revenue increased nearly 20 per cent compared with a year ago.

The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says the profit amounted to 26 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from a profit of $28.4-million or 16 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.26-billion, up from $2.02-billion in the first quarter of 2023.

AtkinsRealis says its adjusted profit from its professional services and project management operations amounted to 42 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 32 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

In its outlook, the company says it now expects its nuclear organic revenue growth for 2024 to come in between 15 and 20 per cent, up from earlier expectations for growth between 12 and 15 per cent.

It also says corporate selling, general and administrative expenses from its professional services and project management business for the full year to total about $130-million, up from previous guidance for about $110-million.