Atlantic Canada newspaper chain permanently sheds 109 positions due to COVID-19

Halifax
The Canadian Press
SaltWire Network says it is letting go 109 employees who have been permanently laid off because of the hit to advertising caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newspaper chain based in Atlantic Canada says 61 of the employees are based in Nova Scotia, 25 in Newfoundland and Labrador and 23 in Prince Edward Island.

SaltWire will provide health benefits and salary continuation for those with longer service.

The affected employees come from all areas of the business.

The move comes three months after Saltwire laid off nearly 40 per cent of its workforce or about 240 people as it suspended all weekly papers in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador for 12 weeks, as well as combining two daily papers.

Chief operating officer Ian Scott says the employees “contributed to SaltWire’s mission to provoke thought and action for the betterment of our communities in innumerable ways and they will be greatly missed.”

