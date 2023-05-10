Tourists returning to the Maritimes this summer should have their pocketbooks ready.

As the tourism industry in the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, prices for many amenities – from hotel rooms to rental cars – are rising. It’s a continuation of last year’s large-scale return of visitors, when prices skyrocketed following two years of travel restrictions.

According to three tourism industry associations in the Maritime provinces, inflation and supply challenges have driven costs even higher this year, supported by strong early-season demand for bookings.

“Business has certainly come back quite a bit in the last year. And this year appears that it will be even stronger than last year,” said Scott MacAulay. For nearly four decades, he has owned the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S., overlooking Cape Breton Island’s Bras d’Or Lake.

So far, corporate and bus tour customers are filling Inverary’s rooms, taking advantage of the seaside attractions in Nova Scotia after missing out for a few years.

Mr. MacAulay also noticed more summer bookings have come earlier than usual. Because of that and his costs, he’s charging more than he did before the COVID-19 pandemic. During peak season, most one-night stays at the resort ring in above $200 a night on booking website Trivago.

That’s well above the Nova Scotia average 2022 room cost of $168 – itself 16-per-cent higher than 2019 prices.

Downtown Halifax hotel rooms are already going for $300 a night in May – a price tag that lingers for most major hotels in the city until the end of August. Elsewhere in the region, most hotels in downtown Charlottetown in May are between $150 and $200 a night. Many in Moncton are above $200.

Corryn Clemence, chief executive of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island, said prices have been higher in the province this coming season with accommodation operators trying to recoup profit as costs and wages rise.

Other tourism industry officials in the region said these summer season hotel prices are higher than in past years – especially so in cities where events will be held. In July, Halifax prices are slightly higher when the North American Indigenous Games come to town.

Darlene Grant Fiander, president of the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia, said early bookings have driven up demand – then prices – for most of the season.

“After COVID, people have a strong desire to get out and reconnect. They got to do it last year, but it was on a limited time,” she said.

Tourism Nova Scotia reported that 1.9 million people visited the province in 2022, a strong recovery from 2021 but still about half a million fewer visitors than prepandemic levels.

In New Brunswick, hotel and campground accommodations began to fill up by April. Last year, the province came close to its prepandemic room bookings – including for cabins and cottages – with 1.74 million sales.

When people see the special events and festivals happening in the province, “they’re booking right away,” said Andrew McNair, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick. “They want to get in. They know the demand is there and they know the prices are up too.”

He added the conditions are making last-minute getaways less attractive for many customers.

Prince Edward Islanders, even as the cleanup from Hurricane Fiona continues, are expecting 2023 visits to rival the record 1.6 million visitors in 2019.

Ms. Clemence said PEI’s accommodation owners have reported travellers are booking shorter stays than in past years. She believes this is becoming a trend for tourists looking to save money while travelling. But coming out of the pandemic, many are still itching to plan a getaway.

“People had a lot of time through the pandemic to think about what was important to them and where they wanted to go,” she said. “They’re booking earlier to make sure they can get want they want and do what they want.”

Beyond hotel costs, tourists are facing higher prices for rental cars, largely because of the short supply of vehicles. A Statistics Canada report last month said New Brunswick’s rental-car fleet was cut by more than 40 per cent in 2020 and has not yet been replaced. The other provinces faced similar reductions. Since 2020, the cost of rental cars has risen roughly 50 per cent across Canada.

Plane tickets have also become more of a luxury. Several routes to East Coast airports were cut during the pandemic and some haven’t returned, costing airports in the Maritimes provinces, as well as in Newfoundland and Labrador, tens of millions of dollars.

Ms. Grant Fiander said it’s reflected in ticket prices.

“The airport authorities are working hard to attract flights back. But the airlines are going to go where it’s most cost-effective and can make the most money,” she said of Nova Scotia’s situation. Halifax Stanfield International is the region’s busiest airport.

The minimum wage is rising in each Maritime province this year, adding pressure on businesses to pay employees while costs for supplies such as food are high. In 2022, the Maritimes faced some of the highest inflation rates in Canada.

In Cape Breton, Mr. MacAulay said those rising costs haven’t scared away guests – although they’ll need to plan expenses well before embarking for the East Coast.

“Atlantic Canada’s value proposition is high, so people think they’re getting great value for the money,” he said. “They’re willing to spend whatever it needs to be in order to take that there.”